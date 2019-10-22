Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By William Blair

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

DFS opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after buying an additional 159,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after purchasing an additional 503,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 407,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

