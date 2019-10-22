Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Amgen, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $202.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 128.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 160,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

