Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s (PMO) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

PMO stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

