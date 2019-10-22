Proxeus Reaches Market Cap of $671,187.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 61.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Proxeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Proxeus has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $671,187.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00224910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.01302665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00032708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

