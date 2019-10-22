ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

