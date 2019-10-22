Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Up 10%

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 258,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 231,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35.

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Promis Neurosciences Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

