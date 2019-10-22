Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $86.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.
PLD stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.
In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $477,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
