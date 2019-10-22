Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $86.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

PLD stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $477,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

