Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,235. The company has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $85.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

