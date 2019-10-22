Private Vista LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Vista LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,566. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

