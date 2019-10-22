Private Vista LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after buying an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.88. 337,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,277. The firm has a market cap of $232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,753,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

