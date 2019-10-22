Private Vista LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

