Private Vista LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of CM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,323. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $1.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.