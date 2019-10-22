Private Vista LLC Acquires 2,656 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $471,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 8,665,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,272,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.