Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSM stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32.

