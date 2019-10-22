PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 152.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 855,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 516,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.90%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

