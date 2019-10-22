POA Network Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

