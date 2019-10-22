PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $271,165.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. PlayGame has a total market cap of $271,165.00 and $4,614.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00225822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.01330975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00032617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090393 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,124,514 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

