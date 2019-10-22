PJT Partners (PJT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PJT. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.