Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVTL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other news, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 104.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at $29,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 107.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 961,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at $10,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVTL opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

