Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.75. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 170.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

