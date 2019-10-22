Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/17/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

10/8/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

10/2/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/18/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think PNFP and the BHG team did a nice job addressing both of these concerns and as a result, investor feedback has been incrementally more positive around the overall BHG business and we believe the related bear thesis lost steam following the event. Below we discuss specific highlights from the investor day.””

9/13/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/12/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/10/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/5/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

8/30/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

8/29/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

8/28/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $338,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,281. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

