Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, 151,288 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 55,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13.

Pieridae Energy Company Profile (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds interests in lands covering an area of 883,721 net hectares in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

