Photon One Day Volume Tops $3.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Photon has a total market cap of $101,040.00 and $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,232.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.02104813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.02790457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00662013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00708970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00055449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00444429 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012202 BTC.

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,857,723,559 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

