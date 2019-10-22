Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.95

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and traded as high as $92.90. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 76,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap dropped their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.

In related news, insider John Lewis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £25,250 ($32,993.60).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

