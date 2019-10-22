Petropavlovsk’s (POG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Petropavlovsk stock traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.24. The company has a market cap of $311.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.46 ($0.14).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

