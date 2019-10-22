Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.57. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETS. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

