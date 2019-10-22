Personal Wealth Partners Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $268.22. 190,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day moving average of $264.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $275.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

