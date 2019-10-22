Personal Wealth Partners Purchases 266 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. 528,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.