Personal Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 33,731 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.16. 271,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.34 and its 200-day moving average is $293.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $304.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.