Personal Wealth Partners Buys 1,330 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.8% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. 75,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,362. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

