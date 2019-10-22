Personal Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 4,872 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. 183,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,502. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

