Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

