PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wood & Company reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 33,237.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 791,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after acquiring an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after acquiring an additional 474,741 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 70.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 900,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 312,857 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.