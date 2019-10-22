PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 716,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,421. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

