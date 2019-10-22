Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.43.

Shares of PEN opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 237 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $31,978.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 658 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,693 shares of company stock worth $6,230,350 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $576,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 40.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

