Penta (PNT) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, LBank and HitBTC. Penta has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $75,239.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00224214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.01315235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00090130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.