Penn Virginia (PVAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC):

10/17/2019 – Penn Virginia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2019 – Penn Virginia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

10/4/2019 – Penn Virginia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Penn Virginia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2019 – Penn Virginia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/10/2019 – Penn Virginia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

8/28/2019 – Penn Virginia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

