Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.72 Million

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $224.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.80 million to $233.65 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $203.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $932.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $921.30 million to $944.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,361.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,713.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,353. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

