Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 677.77 ($8.86).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 799.60 ($10.45) on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 784 ($10.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 717.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 46.76.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

