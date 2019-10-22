Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Tuesday. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.01. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

