Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Tuesday. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.01. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.
McKay Securities Company Profile
