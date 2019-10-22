Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEB. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

