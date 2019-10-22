Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $223.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.08.
PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $15.38 on Thursday, hitting $190.65. 60,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.61.
In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
