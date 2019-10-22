Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $223.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.08.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $15.38 on Thursday, hitting $190.65. 60,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

