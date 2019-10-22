Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the second quarter worth $3,874,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,576. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.11.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

