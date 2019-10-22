Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PHDG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

