Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. 8,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

