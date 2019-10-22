Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 33,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.