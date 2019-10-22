Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 5.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,079.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 406,512 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

