Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,399,000 after buying an additional 210,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,307,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,550,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8,134.2% during the second quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 147,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 145,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after buying an additional 137,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. 79,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,075. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8574 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

