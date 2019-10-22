Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCYG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Park City Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Park City Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Park City Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

