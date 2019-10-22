Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

